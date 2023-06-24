(KTXL) — The Tracy Police Department are investigating a shooting on Friday night that left one person dead and another injured, according to police.

At around 7:30 p.m., officers arrived to the 3000 block of Elsinore Drive after reports came in of a person that was shot.

Two men were located and showed signs of having life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to an area hospital.

One of the men died and the other is expected to survive, according to police.

Investigators learned that the possible suspect was located in a home in the 2900 block of Fairfield Avenue.

After obtaining a search warrant for the residence officers searched the home but did not locate the suspect.