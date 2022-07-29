SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person was shot in the area of Gillis Road near Highway 4.

The sheriff’s office shared informed in a Facebook post at around 11 a.m. that a large police presence is in the area and that the area roadways will be closed for some time.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time and the sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story.