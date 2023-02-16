(KTXL) — An outdoor pizza oven started a small structure on Thursday in Tracy, according to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority.

At 12:47 p.m., reports came in about the fire off of Kasson Road and Homestead Road, east of Interstate 5. When fire crews arrived on scene they found a small fire.

High winds had spread the fire onto a nearby structure, according to fire officials, but fire crews were able to bring the fire under control in 10 minutes with no reported injuries.