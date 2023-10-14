(FOX40.COM) — After shocking the Yolo County Fairgrounds with its R-rated combination of theatre, circus and cabaret, Paranormal Cirque is bringing its show to San Joaquin and Solano Counties.

From Oct. 20-23, Cirque Italia is performing its “innovative horror story” at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds before heading to the Solano Town Center from Oct. 27-30.

•Video Above: Sept 21 preview of Paranormal Cirque

Tickets for both shows are starting at $20, but any tickets purchased in levels 1, 2, or 3 will get $5 off as part of a special promotion.

Mauricio and Damian Aguilar perform stunts on the “High Wire” at a Paranormal Cirque show. (Image Credit: Cirque Italia)

“A careful casting selection has united the best artists from all over the world. A few of the circus arts you can expect to see in this new production include the jaw-dropping Wheel of Death, mystifying MAGIC, and more,” a press release for the event read.

It continued, “Our Black unit also follows our strict animal-free policy.”

Below is a list of start times for each day.

Lodi

• October 20– Friday: 7:30 p.m.

• October 21– Saturday: 6:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

• October 22– Sunday: 5:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

• October 23– Monday: 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield

• October 27– Friday: 7:30 p.m.

• October 28– Saturday: 6:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

• October 29– Sunday: 5:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

• October 30– Monday: 7:30 p.m.

The box office opens on Oct. 17 for Lodi and on Oct. 24 in Fairfield. On non-show days, the box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but on show days it will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Anyone under 18 requires an accompanying parent or guardian as the show does contain adult language and material.