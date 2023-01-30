(KTXL) — A pedestrian was killed Monday morning in Stockton after they were hit by a car that then fled from the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office.

CHP said that the accident occurred near State Route 120 and French Camp Road outside of Manteca.

When officers arrived on the scene they began providing medical attention and CPR on the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP said that the driver fled the scene after the accident and deputies are looking for a 2005-07 Ford Focus based on the piece they found at the scene.