(FOX40.COM) — A crash involving three vehicles in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 in San Joaquin County killed one person and impacted traffic in that direction Wednesday morning, according to Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m., just south of Arch Road in the Stockton area, the CHP said.

Details about the crash were unclear, but one person was pronounced dead at the site, the CHP said.

Northbound lanes 1 and 2 are closed, with no estimated time of reopening, Caltrans said.