(KTXL) — Kimball High School in Tracy is under lockdown while the United States Postal Service and Tracy Police Department are investigating a nearby neighborhood, Tracy Police said.

According to the police department, while there is no threat to the high school, the school has been placed under lockdown due to an abundance of caution.

Police said that there is no threat to the community.