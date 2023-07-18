(KTXL) — The Tracy Police Department is investigating a death of a man who was found unresponsive at his home on Thursday.

Around 10:30 a.m., police responded to the report of unresponsive man inside his residence in the 200 block of East 9th Street, police said.

When officers arrived, they located a male who was pronounced dead by paramedics, according to police. Police identified the man as Isaias Salomon Hernandez.

Police said investigators interviewed family members, neighbors and canvassed the neighborhood.

Police said foul play is not suspected at this time and the case is being investigated by detectives from the department.

For anyone who has information regarding the case, police urges the public to contact detective Ken Steele at ken.steele@TracyPD.com or 209-831-6569.