(KTXL) — A man was found dead after a fatal shooting in a Tracy neighborhood on Wednesday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department.

At 1:13 a.m., police said reports came in of shots being fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court.

When officers arrived on scene they located a man who who had been injured and died at the scene.

Detectives are working on collecting video footage from nearby homes and contacting potential witnesses. The incident is believed isolated and there is no further threat to the community, police said.