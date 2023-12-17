(FOX40.COM) — A man on parole and another man wanted under suspicion of armed robbery were arrested after a police chase ended in a two-vehicle car wreck on Saturday.

At around 5 p.m., San Joaquin County deputies say they attempted to pull over a vehicle with a license plate that did not match its registration on Wilson Way in Stockton, near the diverting canal. The driver reportedly fled from law enforcement which resulted in a pursuit.

An attempted traffic stop leads to the pursuit of parolees and armed robbery suspect/ San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was found to be on parole and his passenger was found to have a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation that stemmed from armed robbery.

Deputies said the chase ended at Hammer Lane and Holman Road after the fleeing vehicle crashed into another vehicle. The driver on the run sustained injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. One civilian passenger was transported to a local hospital, however, no injuries were sustained.

Deputies said a search of their vehicle led to the discovery of one illegally loaded firearm and illegal narcotics.