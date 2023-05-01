(KTXL) — There has been a 139% increase in copper wire thefts in San Joaquin County in the past four months, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the thefts could cause disruptions to emergency services communications, home landlines and internet services.

It could also lead to extended outages and cause repairs to be more costly for the community and businesses.

A $5,000 reward is being offered by AT&T for any information that helps law enforcement make an arrest. The phone number to report information is 1-800-807-4205.

The sheriff’s office urges residents to call if they see any suspicious activity near powerlines.