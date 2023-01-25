(KTXL) — A Riverbank man will serve a 15-year prison sentence in connection to a series of random vehicle shootings between late 2020 and early 2021, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Javier Rivera, 41, pleaded guilty last week to the shootings along River Road, south of the city of Escalon in which no injuries were reported.

Rivera was arrested on Feb. 9, 2021 after an investigation by the Riverbank Police Services and the sheriff’s office found him to be the responsible suspect.

The original report from the sheriff’s office said that Rivera was firing a shotgun at passing cars for several months before analysts were able to identify his vehicle in February 2021.

When Rivera was arrested he was found with a pistol-sized, 12-gauge, double-barrel shotgun and a sawed-off pump shotgun.

Rivera was facing felony charges including attempted murder, being a felon possession of a firearm, having methamphetamine and shooting at occupied vehicles.