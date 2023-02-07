(KTXL) — The San Joaquin County correctional officer who was arrested had an arraignment on Monday for computer-related charges.

Deputies said they arrested a county correctional officer on Feb. 1 on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell, illegally possessing an assault weapon and possessing marijuana with the intent to sell, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow identified the correctional officer as Brandon Wolff at a press conference the following day.

“It is imperative we hold every member of our community accountable for their crimes, regardless of their profession,” San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas said.

On Monday, he was arraigned on two counts of altering a computer system for illegal use and unauthorized copy and use of computer data, the district attorney said.

According to the DA, Wolff will have another arraignment on Feb. 22.

He was arrested in connection to an internal investigation, the sheriff’s office said.