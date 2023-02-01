(KTXL) — An internal investigation of a San Joaquin County Correctional Officer has prompted their arrest, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer is facing charges of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell and illegally possessing an assault weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We understand this information brings many questions,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “In an effort not to jeopardize the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time.”

The sheriff’s office said that more information will be provided on Thursday during a “private press conference.”