(FOX40.COM) — San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office is asking for help to find a missing mother of three young children.

Kathleen (Katie) Virginia Palotai (Murphy) was last seen on Aug. 16, 2023, according the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO). At the time of her disappearance, she was reportedly homeless and known to frequent the Oakmoore Golf Course area and Oak Park in Stockton.

Kathleen (Katie) Virginia Palotai (Murphy) hasn’t been seen since August 2023./San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

SJCSO advised anyone with information on her whereabouts to call (209)-468-4400, (209)-468-4425, or email investigations@sjgov.org.