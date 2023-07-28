(KTXL) — San Joaquin County took a large step in combating the fentanyl epidemic that is being seen across the country with the Board of Supervisors funding approval for the Fentanyl Intervention and Response Safety Team (FIRST) on Tuesday.

With the board’s approval, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office will receive a budget of $2,251,134 to build an 11-person team to conduct a multi-pronged campaign to combat fentanyl.

The team will be made up of:

• 3 Deputy District Attorney’s

• 1 Crime Analyst

• 2 District Attorney Investigators

• 2 Legal Technicians

• 1 Paralegal

• 1 Public Information Specialist

• 1 Victim Witness Advocate

During his presentation, District Attorney Ron Freitas said that in 2022, there were 60 deaths linked to fentanyl in the county and 300 non-fatal fentanyl overdoses reported.

“In 2022, 982,000 doses or pills (of fentanyl) were seized weighing over 20 pounds in San Joaquin County alone,” Freitas said. “Those 982,000 doses were enough to kill every man, woman, child and then some in San Joaquin County alone.”

Freitas said that the preliminary strategy that will be used by the FIRST team is based on methods currently used in Placer and Fresno counties.

Supervisor Tom Patti of District 3 asked how the funding is going to be broken down among the three areas of focus for FIRST and what that funding is going to be used for.

Freitas said that the funding will be divided up in thirds amongst educating high schoolers on the danger of fentanyl, investigating deaths linked to fentanyl overdoses and finally working with other task forces at the local and state level.

Supervisor Steven Ding commented on the current lack of education in the county’s middle schools and high schools on the dangers of fentanyl.

“I went to the teachers I know and the administrators I knew and the blank look in their eyes was just astonishing to me,” Ding said.

As part of FIRST, Freitas said there will be an active effort in making sure that students between 14 and 18 are learning of the dangers of fentanyl.

“The rallies are really designed to grab our 14-to-18-year-old’s attention and keep it within that 40-minute area,” Freitas said. “When the mom spoke about her son ordering a perkiest and overdosing, he was 23 years old, you could hear a pin drop in the room.”

Several local leaders from San Joaquin County cities were in attendance, including Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln III who spoke on the importance of the approval of FIRST’s funding.

“This work this FIRST team that the district attorney is assembling, we are talking about saving lives here,” Lincoln said. “We are talking about making an impact through intervention and through education. We are talking about empowering our young people and our families. We are talking about giving them the resources the tools and the knowledge that they need to make healthy and wise choices.”

The board unanimously approved the $2.2 million budget to create FIRST.