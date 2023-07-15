(KTXL) — An inmate at the San Joaquin County jail is facing an additional murder charge after evidence has shown his possible connection to a fatal shooting in Stockton this April, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Stacie Mischal, 19, has been in custody at the San Joaquin County jail since April 18 for his involvement in a Aug. 4, 2022 homicide that also happened in Stockton.

While law enforcement were investigating an overnight shooting in the area of California and Oak streets that left a 22-year-old man dead on April 2, they learned that they may already have a suspect in custody.

Police said that homicide detectives gained additional evidence to determine that Mischal was the suspect in the April shooting.

On Friday, an additional charge of murder was added to Mischal’s booking status.