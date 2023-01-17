(KTXL) — More than two dozen roads in San Joaquin County are closed in sections due to continued flooding and other impacts caused by the most recent storms to hit Northern California.

In northern San Joaquin more than a dozen roadways are closed as flood waters cover the road surface. The largest closure in the area is Lower Sacramento Road from Peltier Road to Woodson Road.

Flooding in this area caused the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office to issue a mandatory evacuation of the Arbor Mobile Home Park in Acampo.

Other closures include:

– Kennefick Road from Liberty Road to the north end of Kennefick Road

– Bruella Road from Liberty Road to the north end of Bruella Road

– Elliot Road from Liberty Road to Sacramento County Line

– Jahant Road from Dustin Road to Kennefick Road

– Jack Tone Road from Collier Road to Jahant Road

– 99 East Frontage Road from Harvest Road to Peltier Road

– Acampo Road from East Highway 99 Frontage Road to Kennefick Road

– Woodbridge Road from 99 Frontage Road to Hildebrand Road

– Clements Road from Highway 88 to Acampo Road

– Johnson Road from highway 12 to Acampo Road

– Kettleman Lane from Alpine Road to Locust Tree Road

– Lower Sacramento Road (North Bound) from Armstrong Road to Harney Lane

Flooding also affected much of southeastern San Joaquin County in the area around the city of Tracy.

One of the largest road closures is along Corral Hollow Road from I-580 to the Alameda County Line due to a mud slide.

Other closures in the area include:

– Patterson Pass Road from I-580 to the Alameda County Line

– Schulte Road from Lammers Road to 1000 feet west toward Tracy City Limits

– MacArthur Road from Linne Road to south end of MacArthur Road

– Chrisman Road from West Linne Road to Durham Ferry Road

– Durham Ferry Road from Chrisman Road to Bird Road

– Linne Road from Chrisman Road to Banta Road

– Durham Ferry Road from State Route 33 to Bevis Road

– Kasson Road from Linne Road to 1000 feet east of Mancuso Road

– Blewett Road from Bird Road to I-5 (overpass/California Aqeduct)