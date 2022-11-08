SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Following a number of concerns from the public about election integrity, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and the San Joaquin County Register of Voters created a voter fraud hotline.

The “2022 San Joaquin County Election Hotline” launched on Monday with the intent that any complaints will be sent directly to the the sheriff’s office to review and appropriately follow-up.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The sheriff’s office said that they have been working closely with the registrars office to provide a transparent view of the counting operations during and after election day.

“Should an issue arise, we would like to remind the public to remain calm and respectful as poll workers are part-time employees and volunteers who must follow a process mandated by law,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post.

An email has also been created, 2022election@sjgov.org, for those who want to send in their tips, concerns or attachments by email.