(FOX40.COM) — A vice principal in San Joaquin County was arrested in connection to a deadly crash that occurred in Stockton, the Manteca Unified School District said Monday.

School officials said Hollis Blake was arrested by the California Highway Patrol and is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter and alcohol-related charges.

The crash, which happened on Saturday evening, resulted in one death and left several people injured, the district said.

Blake is being held in San Joaquin County Jail.

According to the district, Blake has been an employee with the district since July 1, 2021, serving as the vice principal for George Komure Elementary School in Stockton.

Blake is currently on administrative leave and is prohibited from entering any of the district’s campuses and is banned from having any communication with staff or students, officials said.

We understand that this news might elicit a range of concerns and emotions among the school community. In consideration of this, George Komure Elementary School has on-campus counseling services. These services are available to offer social and emotional support for those who may require assistance in processing this situation. Manteca Unifed School District