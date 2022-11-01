STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County area residents in need of a ride to the Election polls will have a free option.

The San Joaquin Regional Transit District (RTD) is offering free rides on its express, local, and hopper services for Election Day on Nov. 8. The free rides are part of the transit’s “Buses for Democracy” program.

To ride for free, passengers who are using fixed route RTD services will need to notify the bus operator they are going to and from the polls when boarding the bus, according to Sac Joaquin RTD.

San Joaquin RTD is also offering free rides for passengers that use services available because of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Those riders will need to request a free trip for the purpose of going to a polling center using the Dial-A-Ride RTD services.

When requesting a ride, ADA passengers will need to dial 209-943-1111 and choose option 2 twice, according to San Joaquin RTD.

“It is essential that everyone has the ability to perform their civic duty and cast their ballot,” RTD CEO Alex Clifford said in a statement. “No one should be denied their right to vote simply because they can’t afford a ride. Free public transportation on Election Day will help by providing access to those who may not have transportation and help ensure that everyone can participate in our democracy.”

