SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in a four-decades-old cold case.

According to the sheriff’s office, Albert S. Lopez, then 64, was last seen on April 20, 1979 driving a dark tan 1966 International pickup truck.

The sheriff’s office said Lopez was wearing black pants, a white short-sleeve button-down shirt, black Wellington boots and a black belt with a belt buckle with a silver dollar in it.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was on his way to the Whiskey Slough Boat Harbor but never arrived. His family reported him missing two days later.

The sheriff’s office urged anyone with information about what happened to Lopez to contact the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office’s cold case unit and refer to case 79-6982.