(KTXL) — A threat is circulating on social media on Friday of a possible school shooting in the Tracy area, according to the Tracy Police Department.

“Our officers are actively investigating these rumors,” police wrote in a news release. “At this time, we have not found any credibility to these threats.”

Additional patrols will be conducted at all school sites in Tracy “out of an abundance of caution,” according to police.

This is a developing story.