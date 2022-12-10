(KTXL) — Multiple people arrested, dozens of traffic stops conducted, multiple vehicles towed and firearms seized during San Joaquin County Sideshow Task Force mission between Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

From 5 p.m. Friday until 1:30 a.m. a law enforcement task force made up of personnel from the Stockton, Manteca, Tracy police department and the San Joaquin County and Stanislaus County sheriff’s offices worked to stop sideshows occurring in the area.

The mission resulted in 48 traffic stops, 21 citations, six towed vehicles, four vehicle inspections, four vehicles sent to the state referee, three firearms seized and 13 arrests.

The task fore noted some key arrests made during the operation that include two weapon arrests.

According to law enforcement, two men led police on a short pursuit after officers attempted to pull over the vehicle for a traffic violation.

The suspect vehicle crashed and officers conducted a search of the vehicle in which they located a loaded firearm.

Chauncey Talton, 23, and Devante Zachery, 21 in the area of East Washington Street and Cardinal Avenue in San Joaquin County were arrested for traffic and weapon charges around 12:02 am.

Another arrest occurred around 12:19 a.m. in the area of Horner Avenue and Netherton Avenue, also in San Joaquin.

During an enforcement stop officers located two firearms inside the vehicle. Anthony Mendez, 18 and Daniel Villagran, 19 were arrested and are facing weapons related charges.