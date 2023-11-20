(FOX40.COM) – A nine-year-old boy is missing after being reported last seen at New Haven Elementary School in Manteca.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Bak Lionaidas was reported missing after his school dismissal. He was last seen behind the school wearing a black shirt and camouflage jogging shorts.

Law enforcement asks for help to find a missing child/San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office

Law enforcement suspect Lionaidas ran away because of previous runaway attempts. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at (209)-468 -4400 (option 1).