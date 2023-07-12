(KTXL) — For a thief in San Joaquin County, Wednesday wasn’t their heyday.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, a “hay thief” was arrested for possession of stolen property after stolen bales of hay were tracked down and found by AG detectives.

“Our farmers put in a lot of patience, hard work, and upfront investment, only to have thieves lie in wait and try to profit when the finished product is ready,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The post continued, “AG Detectives were hot on the trail (literally, it’s hot out there!) and found where those responsible took the stolen commodity.”

On average, a bale of hay can cost up to $20.

Officers load the stolen bales of hay onto a truck (Credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)

The department added that “When nearly 100 of them get stolen, it adds up.”

Images taken by the sheriff’s office show multiple bales of hay being gathered and loaded up onto trucks to be returned to its owner.

“The Sheriff’s Office will continue to protect the property rights of the farming community just as much as our city-slicker friends,” the post concluded.