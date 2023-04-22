(KTXL) — A 23-year-old Tracy man died on Friday night after a shooting in the 100 block of East First Street, according to the Tracy Police Department.

At around 9:31 p.m., officers received reports of shots fired in the area of North Central Avenue and First Street.

When officers arrived they located Khyrie Currie with injuries, which were treated for at the scene before Currie was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Evidence of the shooting was later located by patrol officers at a local park in the 100 block of Central Avenue.