STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were injured following a shooting outside a strip club in Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1 a.m., the sheriff’s office said it received reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Déjà Vu Showgirls.

The sheriff’s office said responding deputies received additional information that possible victims drove to Kings Card Club, which is approximately 1.5 miles away on West Lane.

When they arrived at the card club, deputies found two men, a 31-year-old and a 39-year-old, with gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

Both men were transported to a nearby hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting possibly is a result of an attempted carjacking.

For anyone with information regarding the shooting, the sheriff’s office said to call its dispatch line at 209-468-4400 and select option 1.

When calling, the sheriff’s office said to refer to case number 22-22790.

People can also report information on the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s smartphone app or at Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.