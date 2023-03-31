(KTXL) — Four people died Friday morning after a suspected DUI driver caused multiple collisions along State Route 99 in San Joaquin County, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Station.

CHP said that at 12:25 a.m., a woman driving a black Honda Accord was heading northbound on SR-99 near French Camp Road when she collided with the rear of a U-Haul truck towing a flat bead trailer.

The driver of the U-Haul lost control of the vehicle and veered into the passenger side of a tractor-trailer. No injuries resulted from this crash.

The woman then made a U-turn on the highway and began heading southbound on the northbound side of SR-99 when she then collided head-on with a black Subaru Impreza.

The Honda came to rest facing northbound in the center median and the solo female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement suspect she was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Following the head-on collision, the Subaru side-swiped a black GMC Denali pickup that was towing a white utility trailer.

The driver of the GMC was able to pull onto the shoulder against the sound wall and sustained no injuries

The Subaru then stopped in a northbound lane facing southbound where it was in another head-on collision with a Chevrolet Suburban. Both of the vehicles were found in the center median with the vehicles still face to face.

All three occupants of the Subaru were pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Chevrolet was found to have major injuries.