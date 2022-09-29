TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in Tracy and is facing charges for attempted murder following a stabbing on Wednesday, according to the Tracy Police Department.

Police said they arrived to the 3000 block of Jeanette Court at around 11:40 a.m. where they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anthony Stipp was found at the scene still holding the weapon and was arrested at the scene as the only suspect, according to police.

Police said the victim underwent medical care at a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said they determined Stipp was the son of the victim and concluded there was no additional danger to the community at large.