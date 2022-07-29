STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Students and staff members of Stockton Unified officially returned to campus Friday for the first day of school.

The return of school comes as district leaders are promising thorough safety measures after a student was stabbed and killed on the campus of Stagg High School three months ago.

Drop off was busy on the first day of school at Stagg High, one of 54 campuses within the school district, which began the academic year Friday.

Student Cristian Cabrera said he’s looking forward to the 12th grade, but for him, entering the campus brings back dark memories of what happened three months ago.

“It was kind of traumatizing for me because I never experienced something like that before,” Cabrera said.

On April 18, 15-year-old Alycia Reynaga died after an intruder entered the campus through an open, unmanned gate, and randomly stabbed her, according to police.

Suspect Anthony Fray was arrested and is facing murder charges.

Months after the stabbing, some parents say the pain and fear has not gone away.

“It was really sad because it could have been mine and it was really scary,” said parent Susan Mendoza. “I felt for the family. I have a pin and a shirt. She’s everybody’s daughter, everybody’s son. We drop off our children and they are the most precious thing in the world, and we expect them to be protected.”

In light of what happened to one of its students, district leaders said they have taken action to improve safety on campus. On Friday, there was a very visible police presence, but that’s not all.

“We will ensure that there is a campus safety security monitor at the front entrance,” said Traci Miller, SUSD Interim Superintendent. “We have expanded our gates at Stagg High School. We also will have on campus, we call them, school resource officers.”

Students and parents told FOX40 Friday the improvements make them feel more secure.

“I’m not going to say I feel 100%, but I feel safe since things changed,” said student Sarah Moreno.

“There’s more security and stuff. I feel safer a little bit,” Cabrera said.

As safety improves, parents hope students can focus on academics going forward.

“I feel great about it,” said parent Tony Shivers. “I feel they’ll teach my daughter some really good things at this school.”

“I believe now with the security measures at the school, they’re going to be OK,” Mendoza said.