(FOX40.COM) — During a year where many families already find it tough to put food on the table, with high inflation and the end of pandemic-related benefits, it could get even tougher in the Stockton area after the Emergency Food Bank ran out of food at its annual holiday distribution on Tuesday.

The food bank had to turn away families for the first time in the 25 years it has held the event, administrators said, adding that about a dozen vehicles were sent away without food.

“We thought we prepared enough, however, the influx of persons needing help this year, due to inflation, loss of Federal assistance and cuts in government programs was far greater in San Joaquin County,” the administrators said in a statement to FOX40.com.

Administrators told FOX40.com that they regularly hand out turkey dinners to thousands of families during the holidays, but this year they helped about a thousand more people than last year.

Staff from the food bank said that the number of vehicles that show up daily has doubled since the pandemic, adding that the end of several pandemic-related food benefits has been a factor this year in the higher number of people seeking help.

How to help Emergency Food Bank Stockton/San Joaquin

The food bank is directing anyone who wants to help to its website, stocktonfoodbank.org, saying that a money donation helps administrators spend the funds precisely where needed to get its operation back on track.