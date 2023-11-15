(FOX40.COM) — A Stockton man died in a multi-vehicle collision along State Route 4 on Wednesday morning while attempting to pass traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton station.

The 35-year-old was heading eastbound at around 5:36 a.m. when they entered into the westbound lane in order to pass traffic.

Dense fog kept the man from seeing an oncoming Volvo big and as he attempted to avoid the truck, the mans vehicle was struck by the big rig and sent spinning into eastbound traffic.

He collided with the Hyundai and Toyota he was attempting to pass and continued to spin out of control back into the westbound lane.

An oncoming Ford was not able to see the mans vehicle through the fog and struck the passenger side of the vehicle causing it to crash into am embankment where it came to rest on its wheels.

CHP does not believe that drugs and/or alcohol contributed to the crash.