(KTXL) — Manteca Police arrested three teens from Stockton as suspects in a string of thefts at Target stores.

The teens were seen May 31 at a Manteca Target and were reportedly recognized by the store’s Loss Prevention as suspects in several alcohol thefts that happened in the prior months.

Police identified them as 18-year-olds Briana and Ariana Flores. Another teen was with them at the time, who police identified as a 16-year-old girl.

Manteca Police said detectives responded to the scene as two of the teens tried to leave the store through an emergency fire exit with baskets of alcohol and clothes.

According to police, Briana Flores was driving around to the back of the store looking for them, but Ariana Flores and the 16-year-old were found by officers who used a drone to search the area.

All three teens were arrested and booked at the Manteca Police Department. According to police, Briana and Ariana Flores are sisters and had felony warrants issued by Lodi Police for assault with a deadly weapon.

Manteca Police said the Flores sisters are also suspects in thefts at Target stores in Lathrop and Stockton.

According to police, they are suspected of being part of an organized retail crime group that has stolen around $3,000 worth of alcohol from stores.