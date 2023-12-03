(FOX40.COM) –A box truck used to transport Amazon deliveries was reported stolen on the morning of Dec 3.

Later in the night at around 9:45 p.m. San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office reported that they located the truck. Deputies say that although the items inside the stolen truck were not recovered, an investigation led them to a residence where a probation search took place. During the search, they found a room full of stolen merchandise, guns, drugs, and an illegal gaming operation.

Nearly 10 people were detained for further investigation.