(KTXL) — It’s been almost a month since a massive storm swept through the Sacramento Region, flooding streets and damaging homes.

And while many people have been enjoying the break from the storms, people living at a mobile home park in Acampo are still left trying to pick up the pieces.

“Should we be here? Should we be breathing in this air? Drinking this water? Can we wash our hands in this water,” resident Ciera Gomez said.

A couple of weeks ago, Gomez and her family were evacuated from their home in the Arbor Mobile Home Park in Acampo.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office had to rescue her and her young children by boat. She and her husband had just paid off both their cars and bought their house.

But they returned home to their belongings being damaged.

“The saturation of all the water just being in a shut car caused a significant amount of mold,” Gomez said. “You can also see where the water came up, so thankfully it didn’t come into the house

Gomez estimates it’s more than $50,000 worth of damage, and to make matters worse, an email from FEMA delivered a response they were not expecting.

“An email saying you were declined, and the explanation was, ‘Your damages do not prevent you from living in your home,’” Gomez said. “Their next communication is, ‘Go apply for a loan.’”

A FEMA representative encouraged residents to stay patient throughout the process.

“Completing an SBA loan application also makes you eligible, not only for SBA assistance but if SBA should decline to write the loan for some reason, they are then referred back to FEMA and FEMA then considers them for additional assistance,” Patrick Boland, with FEMA, said.

Boland added that residents should go to the Disaster Recovery Center in Stockton, but Congressman Josh Harder said FEMA isn’t doing everything it can with that center, which is set to close on Friday.

“We need better resources on the ground until these folks can get the help that they deserve,” Harder, D-Tracy, said.

FEMA said its office will stay as long as the county wants them there, but the plan is still to close by this Friday, which leaves people like Gomez feeling helpless.

“Taking matters into our own hands might just be leaving it as it is,” Gomez said.

Harder’s office is encouraging all residents to contact his office so they can try to keep FEMA in San Joaquin County for as long as residents need.

The Disaster Recovery Center in Stockton is located at the Robert J. Cabral Agricultural Center, located at 2101 E. Earhart Ave. The location is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.