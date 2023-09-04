(FOX40.COM) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to avoid the Delta Waterway due to a submerged tug boat leaking diesel fuel and oil.

The tug boat is located in the Empire Tract, near Herman and Helen’s on Little Potato Slough.

Efforts are being made to contain the leak by the sheriff’s office boating safety unit and other ground units.

Environmental Health, Office of Emergency Services, Fish & Wildlife, Woodbridge Fire Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard Pollution Response Team have been contacted to assist with the clean up and containment.

“We urge everyone to avoid the area and take caution if in the vicinity. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your cooperation in keeping our community safe both on and off the water,” the sheriff’s office wrote