SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County man was charged with manslaughter in connection with an overdose death of a woman in Stockton on April 9, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
A 20-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in an unincorporated part of the county between Stockton and Lodi. It determined that she died of a fentanyl overdose.
The sheriff’s office said that their investigation identified Kirk Romanofsky, 20, of Lockeford as the dealer. He was arrested on Oct. 13 after a warrant was placed for his arrest.
Romanofsky is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and drug sales.
“To maintain the integrity of the investigation, and ensure a successful prosecution, we are not releasing any additional information at this time,” the sheriff’s office shared in a news release.