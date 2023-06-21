(KTXL) — If you’ve never had the opportunity to enjoy wine by trolley, now’s your chance.

Starting on Saturday, the Lodi Wine Trolley will begin offering a unique twist on wine tastings.

The “Taste of Lodi Wine Tour” is a “fun, safe and reliable” way to ride around 100,000 acres of scenic vineyards while enjoying the wine that the Lodi wine country has to offer.

The Lodi Wine Tour describes the experience as, “an all-inclusive wine tour that is the perfect combination of wine, food, music, education and fun.”

Riders will get to learn about the deep-rooted history of wineries in the Lodi wine country while flights of wine made from grapes grown locally in California are served.

“Cruising to each winery aboard the iconic Lodi Wine Trolley is part of the experience as well,” the description adds.

It continues, “Soak in the views of vast vineyards while listening to great music, conversing with your friends/family and meeting new friends along the way!”

Tours will begin at 11 a.m. and take place on weekends. Lunch is provided by the local Big Belly Deli before the tour ends at 3:30 p.m.

The lunch menu items that will be provided can be found here.

Guests have to be 21-or-older to enjoy the all-inclusive package, which is priced at $139.99 per person.

Exclusive discounts on bottle purchases at each winery will be extended to riders along with discounts to participating restaurants in downtown Lodi.