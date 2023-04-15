(KTXL) — A 17-year-old was arrested on Saturday in connection with a shooting that took place on Friday, according to the Lodi Police Department.

The teen is believed to be connected to a shooting on Friday night at the intersection of Cherokee Lane and Elm Steet where at least one person was shot.

The victim is in stable condition at this time and any road closures in the area of the shooting have been lifted.

The teen was booked into juvenile hall and is facing charges of attempted murder and weapons violations.