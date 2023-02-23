(KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating for almost three decades the killing of a woman that has come to be known as the case of the “lady in the refrigerator.”

On March 29, 1995, a woman was found dead inside a refrigerator in an irrigation ditch along Bacon Island Road in San Joaquin County.

According to news reports, two people scavenging in the area found the fridge and pulled it out of the muddy ditch. The woman was found inside gagged and bound with her hands behind her back.

The county coroner believed that the woman’s body may have been inside the refrigerator for as much as a year.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Hillary brand sleeping bag was also inside the fridge.

Identifying the woman proved difficult as her body had gone through some decomposition. But officials put her height at about 5 feet, 8 inches, her weight somewhere between 85 and 115 pounds, and her age somewhere between 30 and 45 years old.

She was wearing a blue sweatshirt, with Levi’s shorts and had on a 34B Victorias Secret bra. The sheriff’s office said she also had blue-striped knee-high socks with toes in them and Gorilla brand boots.

Investigators released a photo of one of the rings that was found with the woman. (Photo from San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)

Her accessories were found with her, such as a 1/3-carat diamond ring and two cosmetic jewelry rings in her pocket.

Interviews with one of the investigators, John Huber, said they learned during their investigation that the fridge was sold in the Bay Area.

They also believed her death to be due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Her identity has remained unknown since 1995.

On Feb. 23, 2023, the sheriff’s office will hold a news conference on this case. This article will be updated with the information provided at the news conference.