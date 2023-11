(FOX40.COM) — Over 4,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers near the community of Linden experienced a widespread power outage, according to the PG&E outage map.

The first of the large outages was reported at 11:36 a.m. and affected 1,315 customers.

The two other closures noted by the utility company are noted to have started at 12:23 p.m. and affected 5,017 customers.