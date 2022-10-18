SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Three children who were reported missing in San Joaquin County in mid-October were found on Tuesday and their parents were taken into custody, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials had started the search for the children after their mother did not surrender them to Child Protective Services.

On Monday, a deputy stopped a car in the area of Main Street and Olive Avenue in Stockton and found the children’s father, Michael Pinon, inside, along with a woman identified as Laura Burkett.

Deputies arrested Pinon on warrants for child abduction, child abuse and disobeying a court order. Burkett was detained on a warrant, although no additional details on this warrant were provided.

Several hours later, officials found the three children inside of a home in the community of Lathrop, along with their mother. The house had meth, meth pipes and other drugs located throughout, according to the sheriff’s office.

The children’s mother, Karri Dominguez, was also arrested for child abduction, child abuse and disobeying a court order.

The three children were left in the care of Child Protective Services, where staff is trying to place them with family members, the sheriff’s office said.

Two children and two other adults were also in the home when the deputies arrived.