(KTXL) — Three people were cited in San Joaquin County after giving alcohol to minors, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, one clerk was cited for selling alcohol to minors while two people were cited for buying alcohol for minors.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies and the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control cited them during a Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap operation.

A Minor Decoy operation is when a minor works with law enforcement and attempts to purchase alcohol at select businesses.

A Shoulder Tap operation is when a minor works with law enforcement and attempts to get adults to purchase alcohol on their behalf. The minor typically will stand outside a liquor store and ask adults walking into the business to buy them alcohol.