TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal hit-and-run in Tracy caused a road closure Thursday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department.

Police say that a man was riding an electric scooter and attempting to cross 11th Street when he was hit by a vehicle.

11th Street will be closed for the next several hours between Lincoln Boulevard and Tracy Boulevard as the cause of the collision is investigated.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes and find different regional transit options.