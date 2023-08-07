(FOX40.COM) — On Saturday, the City of Tracy Mayor Nancy Young issued a statement regarding the dismissal of City Attorney Bijal Patel after she was made “involuntarily inactive” by the State Bar on July 1.

On July 1, Patel was terminated from her position with the City of Tracy after her right to practice law in California was suspended.

“Furthermore, by not notifying the City that her license had been suspended, she falsely presented herself as a licensed attorney,” Young wrote in her statement. “These misdeeds are misdemeanors under State Law subject to jail time and/or fines.”

According to Young, Patel’s contract stated that she would immediately be terminated if she was unable to perform her duties as city attorney or had her license suspended.

“Immediately means immediately,” Young continued. “There is no legal difference between being placed on ‘involuntary inactive’ status and having your license suspended.”

There is an active investigation within the city to better understand the “financial implications” of Patel’s approval of contracts. negotiations and other actions during the month of July when she had lost her ability to practice law in California.

“In addition, all salary she has received and any benefits the City has paid for after July 1 is a waste of taxpayer money,” Young continued in her statement.

The Tracy City Council will be holding a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Monday to determine if Patel will remain terminated from her office as city attorney.

As of Aug. 1, Patel’s license has been made active, according to the California State Bar Association. She has been legally allowed to practice in California since Dec. 9, 1997.