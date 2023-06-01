(KTXL) — An 18-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested by Tracy Police in connection to a killing that happened on Wednesday morning.

Police said 52-year-old Rodrigo Padilla Diaz was found dead around 8 a.m. Wednesday near the Tracy Hills construction site.

The department said officers arrested 18-year-old Cesar Martinez and a 17-year-old about 12 hours later on suspicion of murder, kidnapping and carjacking.

Martinez was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail, and the 17-year-old was booked into Juvenile Hall.

Police are still investigating the killing and ask that anyone with information call Detective Lissette Ortiz at 209-831-6569 or email her at Lissette.Ortiz@TracyPD.com.