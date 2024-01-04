(FOX40.COM) — The Tracy Police Department said it was able to arrest three men, aged 50, 30, and 19, and seize 11 guns, including two illegal assault rifles, following a brief pursuit in the city.

On New Year’s Day around 7:45 p.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle for running a stop sign, but the vehicle fled “in a manner that showed a disregard for the safety of others,” according to police.

Two other officers were able to find the vehicle shortly after on Twin Oaks Drive. Those officers proceeded to find the person who was renting the vehicle and contact them at their home on Twin Oaks Court.

Before making contact at the home, officers were informed that the 19-year-old, a resident of the home, had previously been released for a prior gun and drug charge with an ankle monitor and full search terms.

Upon completing a compliance check, police confirmed that the 19-year-old was the driver of the vehicle that fled and proceeded to search the home. Inside, they found two stolen shotguns and a “ghost gun.”

Additionally, police found the 50-year-old man in possession of two illegal assault rifles and six other guns for a total of 11 guns that were seized by Tracy Police.

All three were booked into San Joaquin County Jail and are awaiting their felony charges.