(KTXL) — Tracy Police said two people who turned themselves in are suspected of being behind two shootings that happened just days apart.

The first shooting happened on Friday around 10 p.m.

According to police, officers responded to Bessie Avenue, near West 23rd Street, for reports of someone shooting at a home. When they arrived, the suspect had already left.

However, police said they were able to get information regarding a juvenile suspect and a vehicle.

On Monday, police received reports of another drive-by shooting that happened just before 2:30 p.m. near 1300 West 11th Street.

According to police, the suspects and the victims were the same in both shootings.

Police said they received a call on Tuesday from the juvenile suspect and 18-year-old Andres Duran, who wanted to turn themselves in to police.

Both were arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and Juvenile Hall.