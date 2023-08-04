(FOX40.COM) — A shooting in Tracy has left a man with life-threatening injuries, according to the Tracy Police Department.

On Friday, just before 3 p.m., officers were called to the area of Clover Road and Tracy Boulevard on reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived, Tracy PD said they noticed an adult male victim who was suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital.

The department said it currently has two people detained who could potentially be connected to the shooting.

The scene is active and an investigation is ongoing. Police are asking people to find an alternate route and avoid the area.

“We will provide an update once the area is open. Thank you for your understanding,” officials said.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.